'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Chifamba primary school teacher in Guruve dragged her husband to court for allegedly assaulting her during a domestic dispute.

Chris Gadzirai (47) pleaded not guilty to an assault charge when he appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro on Tuesday.

Public prosecutor  Albert Mazhindu alleges that on 16 September Gadzirai who is not employed demanded money from his wife Nzwisisai Zengeya (42) who is a primary teacher.

Zengaya did not give in to her husband's demands and she was assaulted for disobeying him leading to his arrest.

The matter continues on 17 October 2018.

Source - Byo24News

