Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR OLD Beitbridge woman was arrested on Monday at a roadblock in Guruve after she was allegedly caught with two cardboard boxes and travelling bags of unregistered drugs bought in the neighbouring Zambia.Sources familiar with the incident allege Mevis Bhayi of stand number 192 Dhulivadzimu Township was arrested at a police roadblock after a search on a kombi was conducted at 55kilometer peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba highway."Six police offers manning a roadblock intercepted a Harare bound Globe trotter kombi registration number AEG 9230 which was coming from Mushumbi Pools and conducted a search on the occupants as well as the vehicle," said the source."The police officers came across contraband of unregistered pharmaceutical drugs as indicated on the attached ANNEXURE which were stashed in two cardboard boxes and travellers' bag."Quizzed by the police the suspect said she bought the drugs in Zambia and bought them in Zimbabwe through a canoe in Kanyemba.She is set to appear before a Guruve magistrate tomorrow.