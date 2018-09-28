Latest News Editor's Choice


Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

by Sithabile Mafu
1 hr ago | Views
Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has promised to unblock all the people he had blocked on his personal social media accounts in order to promote openness.

Mangwana who took over from the long-serving George Charamba said that he would unblock people because his appointment called for engagement with people.

Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said:"As a public employee, I am going to unblock most of the people that I had been blocked in my previous role. I hope we can all focus on issues about our country & avoid personal attacks & inappropriate language. Let's all start on a clean slate as I am now wearing a different hat".

Earlier this year, a federal judge in the United States ruled that it is unconstitutional for US President Donald Trump to block critics on his Twitter feed following a lawsuit by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, as well as seven other plaintiffs who had been blocked on Twitter by Trump.

Source - Byo24News

