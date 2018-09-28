Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has joined other SADC countries at the forum on early childhood nutrition in Southern Africa being hosted by Lesotho at the Thaba Bosiu Conference Centre in Maseru.

Zimbabwe is being represented by a delegation led by Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavima who is representing Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga at the forum and also include Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro and Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Cde Lovemore Matuke.

The forum seeks to tackle issues of malnutrition in children in the region were about 30 percent of children under the age of five are stunted as a result of chronic undernutrition.

The forum which is being supported by the World Bank and UNICEF is being held under the theme, "Investing in Healthy Children for Healthy Countries".

Source - zbc

