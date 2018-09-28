News / National Bond notes use clarified by Staff Reporter 1 hr ago | Views Frequently asked questions about Bond notes Join Bulawayo24 Online Community Source - Online More on: #FAQ, #Bond_Notes, #US_Dollar Comments 3 bedrooms romney park house for sale 3 bedrooms romney park house for sale Retail outlets to let Retail outlets to let Property to let Property to let Clean & neat houses in bulawayo Clean & neat houses in bulawayo Kensington plot Kensington plot House decorating House decorating Business properties to rent Business properties to rent Restaurant forsale Restaurant forsale