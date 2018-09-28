Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF mash central chairmanship sparks controversy

by Simbarashe Sithole
51 secs ago | Views
Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Sydney Chidamba has refuted claims that he is at loggerheads with the incumbent chairman for Mashonaland Central province Kazembe Kazembe over the chairmanship.

An insider told Bulawayo24.com that during the ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial coordinating committee (PCC) chaired by Kazembe he rebuked Chidamba who is allegedly eying the same post after serving as vice chairman in Mugabe's era.

Chidamba confirmed that people are pushing him to be the chairman but refuted that he is at loggerheads with Kazembe.

"Yes there are people pushing for my chairmanship of the province after serving so well as vice chairman before but l am too busy for the job and do not have aspirations as alleged , as for my clash with Kazembe that is just rumour we are good friends and we conducted our last PCC so well," said Chidamba.

Contacted for comment Kazembe said he only chairs the pcc and did not rebuke his collegue before saying he suspects there are people trying to push a certain agenda to divide their party.

"I did not rebuke anyone neither did l personally talk about any person for that matter, Chidamba was not even the subject of discussion so l don't know where that is coming from .

"There were issues at length and resolutions made by the PCC and not by the chairman.The chairman chairs the meeting but decisions and resolutions are made by the PCC.

"I advise you to investigate further and check with members of the PCC to get the correct facts unless if there are people who trying to push a certain agenda," said Kazembe.

Meanwhile, three people  (Kazembe,Chidamba and James Makamba) are reported to be eying the chairmanship of ZANU PF stronghold Mashonaland Central.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

House to buy

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Houses for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Restaurant forsale

3pierce lshape couches

Mining tools

Restaurant for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

37 mins ago | 136 Views

Bond notes use clarified

49 mins ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

2 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

4 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

4 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

5 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

5 hrs ago | 1374 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

5 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Two poachers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

5 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

7 hrs ago | 1786 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

7 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3498 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

7 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

7 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

7 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

7 hrs ago | 822 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

7 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

7 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days