Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

16 State enterprises to be privatised

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government is undertaking a raft of State enterprise reforms under which 16 entities will be privatised, 13 parastatals merged while two others will be liquidated, State Enterprises Restructuring Agency (Sera) executive director Edgar Nyoni has said.

Speaking at the 2018 Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries annual congress (CZI) held in Bulawayo last week, the Sera executive director revealed that the major overhaul of the country's 107 State-owned enterprises and parastatals will also see five public entities being incorporated into parent ministries as departments.

"The reality on the ground shows that most State enterprises are operating sub-optimally hence posting financial losses and their contribution to the GDP has drastically declined to around 15 percent.

"The major challenges that are cited for this dismal performance include noncompliance to good corporate governance practices, huge debt overhang, undercapitalisation, poor debt recovery strategies, flight of skilled manpower and unsustainable salary, allowance and benefit packages," said Nyoni.

He added that the inability of commercial State enterprises to generate profitable returns was a fiscal risk to the government.

"This risk comes in the form of explicit contingent liabilities as well as transfers from the government to State enterprises.

"The government transfers for 2015 amounted to US$129 million as compared to US$85 million in 2014. This resulted in a significant disparity with dividends-received which totalled only to US$7,8 million," said the Sera executive director.

Under the State enterprise reform exercise, NetOne, TelOne, POSB, IDBZ and Agribank will be partially privatised along with subsidiaries of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) which include Zim Glass, Allied Insurance, Surface Investments, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, Ginhole Investments, Chemplex Corporation, Deven Engineering and G & W Minerals.

In a bid to do away with duplication, the government will merge Zarnet, Powertel and Africom to create one company while the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) will be combined to create one telecommunications regulator.

According to Nyoni, the transport industry will also be reformed.

"Safety and security in the aviation sector will be enhanced through the unbundling of the current Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe into an Airports Company and a Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority.

"The recapitalisation of the NRZ will see the revival of the rail sector which will support industrialisation through competitive bulk cargo pricing as well as offering affordable passenger transport costs as a social safety net for the vulnerable segment of the society," he said.

Nyoni is convinced that the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act will boost the ongoing reform of State-owned enterprises and parastatals.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

House to buy

Houses for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

3pierce lshape couches

House for sale at selbrone park

House to buy

Residential house forsale

Retail outlets to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

14 mins ago | 32 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

39 mins ago | 146 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

41 mins ago | 218 Views

'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

42 mins ago | 114 Views

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

44 mins ago | 217 Views

ZACC probes Ndanga

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Elections were rigged: Chamisa's presidential claim is as nonsensical as ED's - 2 nonsense don't make a right

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mthuli Ncube's stabilisation steps 'inadequate, unhelpful'

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zanu-PF mash central chairmanship sparks controversy

4 hrs ago | 913 Views

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

5 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Bond notes use clarified

5 hrs ago | 3468 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

6 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

8 hrs ago | 5464 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

8 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

9 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

9 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Two poachers appear in court

9 hrs ago | 551 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

9 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4172 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

11 hrs ago | 2028 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

11 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

11 hrs ago | 440 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4160 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

11 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

11 hrs ago | 974 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

11 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

11 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

11 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

11 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

11 hrs ago | 680 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

11 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

11 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

11 hrs ago | 930 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days