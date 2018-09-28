Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter Tariro is set to feature in an anti-poaching film under the Gonarezhou Film Project.

This comes as a direct war on poaching - a vice that has hit game parks in the country with the elephant and rhino being the biggest targets in trophy-hunting and ivory.

Some daring poachers have gone to the extent of using poisonous substances such as cyanide.

Tariro has a traceable record in the fight against poaching. She is a member of the International Anti-Poaching Foundation — an all-female anti-poaching combat unit - and she will be featuring in the film as one of the main characters.

Line producer for the Gonarezhou Film Project Talent Midzi told the Daily News that they are working together with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) in the fight against poaching.

Award-winning Sydney Taivavashe is behind the project as the writer and director.

Midzi said shooting for the film is expected to start in November and release scheduled for next year.

"We start shooting in November. We just did a teaser to help push the film. So the film will be set for next year," Midzi said.

The film centres on a young man named Zulu who joined a notorious armed poaching group after a series of misfortunes in his life.

In their poaching journey, he finds love and at the same time, the government sends an anti-poaching unit to curb the scourge by shooting the poachers.

Zulu is determined to complete one mission to deliver a rhino horn before he quits and runs away with his lover.

The objective of the Gonarezhou Film Project is to create the highest quality feature film possible under the assumption that the premise will resonate with broad audiences (young adults and above).

Source - dailynews

Comments

