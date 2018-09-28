Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

ZACC probes Ndanga

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has started investigating Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) president Bishop Johannes Ndanga on allegations of defrauding more than 20 000 followers of their money in botched housing stands and vehicle schemes.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating a case of fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23 that was reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission," according to a letter written by ZACC recently to officials from the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe.

"I hereto allude to the meeting that was held at my office with Bishop Komichi, Rev Manongwa, Pastor Dzvene and three investigation officers namely Masimba, Ndlovu and Jere in the same matter from which we resolve that the three elders of the church should go and collect the information from all their members who paid money towards some residential stands and did not get (them).

"This will facilitate further investigations and you will be advised of our progress as investigations continue," reads the ZACC letter.

More to follow......

Source - the herald
More on: #Ndanga, #ZACC, #Bishop

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days