Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

by TimesLive.com
37 secs ago | Views
TWO months after disputed general elections in Zimbabwe‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spirited efforts to turn around the economy are so far gaining limited traction.

His closest rival in the presidential race‚ Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance‚ who got more than two million votes‚ quipped earlier this month that "you can change statistics of elections‚ but you cannot tamper with figures in economics".

Chamisa has argued that Zimbabwe's problems are owing to a political legitimacy crisis.

But Mnangagwa is hard at work. His international charm offensive has seen Britain engaged in talks with Harare to help revive the economy through the Lima Plan – the country's debt and arrears clearance blueprint brought to light during former President Robert Mugabe's rule in 2015.

Mnangagwa is also banking on China to help with a $2-billion bailout‚ despite failure to clinch the deal when he was in the oriental country for the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (Focac) summit in Beijing.

However‚ for the ordinary man on the street‚ things are getting worse by the week – if not by the day. Prices of basic commodities are spiralling.

"It's painful. But the good thing is that those that voted for Zanu PF are using the same money as us and are buying from the same shops and we earn the same money. We are all suffering‚" said Liberty Ncube‚ who is employed at a manufacturing company in the country's second largest city‚ Bulawayo.

Zanu PF has admitted it is clueless about the reason behind the price increases.

"The party is failing to understand what is triggering the price hikes‚" the party's political commissar‚ retired Brigadier-General Engelbert Rugeje‚ told members at a meeting in Bindura.

Before Rugeje's admission‚ Zanu PF invited the MDC Alliance to an inter-party dialogue meant to resolve the economic crisis.

Last week a shortage of bread‚ a basic commodity‚ was announced by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe. The situation has changed for the worse‚ as the association announced on Monday that biscuits and other confectionery products will not be getting an allocation of bread and self-raising flour for at least two weeks.

"Flour supplies remain critically low and it is therefore prudent that the available wheat stocks be maximised towards food security in respect of improving bread flour supplies and self-raising flour for home baking nationwide‚" an association statement read.

The cash crisis‚ on the other hand‚ has presented an advantage for Zambians‚ Malawians and Congolese who have easy access to the US dollar that has been pushed out of the market by bond notes.

This because government insists that the bond notes are of the same value as the American dollar. When on the ground‚ the American dollar is worth more than 130 percent of the bond notes. As such‚ Zambians and Malawians in border towns now shop in Zimbabwe.

"They change hard currency into bond notes on the black market and that gives them more than a hundred percent more buying power. It becomes cheaper for them to buy in Zimbabwe than in Zambia‚" said a shop owner.

The biggest winners are truck drivers that move from South Africa right up to the Democratic Republic of Congo. They now buy fuel in Zimbabwe using bond notes instead of hard currencies.

"It works out cheaper. Diesel is selling for $1.34 and if I take that $1.34 and buy bond notes‚ instead of a litre of diesel‚ I get 2 litres‚" said a truck driver with Real Logistics.

On Monday‚ presenting his fiscal policy‚ Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya said that‚ with immediate effect‚ truckers should buy fuel with hard currency and shoppers – whom he referred to as cross-border traders – should also stop "rent-seeking behaviour".

But for truckers‚ it's a laughable demand.

"If a trucker buys in forex and the fuel attendant replaces the forex with bond notes‚ how will the governor know? It's not like diesel speaks that it has been sold to a foreigner‚" said a trucker.

Zimbabweans with access to US dollars‚ mostly mineworkers‚ tobacco farmers and dealers‚ have found ways of keeping their money in stock.

"I am buying cars and parking them. When the situation normalises I will sell them at a reasonable going rate. It's better than spending the money on consumables. When the crisis started I used to buy bricks up to a point when brick makers failed to meet demand‚" said Wayne Ngorima‚ an illegal forex trader.

The fiscal policy announced on Monday failed to get a buy-in from the worried public.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TimesLive.com

Comments

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Houses for sale

Business properties to rent

Retail outlet let to let

Retail outlets to let

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Property to let

Residential house forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC probes Ndanga

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

44 mins ago | 62 Views

Elections were rigged: Chamisa's presidential claim is as nonsensical as ED's - 2 nonsense don't make a right

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

16 State enterprises to be privatised

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mthuli Ncube's stabilisation steps 'inadequate, unhelpful'

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zimbabwe to vaccinate 1.4 million people against cholera in Harare

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF mash central chairmanship sparks controversy

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

4 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Bond notes use clarified

4 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

6 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

7 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

8 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

8 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

8 hrs ago | 1684 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

8 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Two poachers appear in court

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

9 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4044 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

10 hrs ago | 1992 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

10 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

10 hrs ago | 429 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

10 hrs ago | 994 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

10 hrs ago | 955 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

10 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

10 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

10 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

10 hrs ago | 980 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

10 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

10 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

10 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

10 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

10 hrs ago | 908 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

11 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

11 hrs ago | 151 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days