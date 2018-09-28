Latest News Editor's Choice


'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Self-exiled leader of the secessionist Matabeleland Liberation Organisation (MLO), Paul Siwela has said that the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government must pay the Matebeleland US$100 billion in compensation for Gukurahundi and other outrages perpetrated by successive Zanu PF administrations since 1980.

Siwela said the region must not accept President Emmerson Mnangagwa's offer to apologise until the compensation is paid.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com via social media from his undisclosed base, Siwela accused the government of exploiting Matebeleland‘s resources to the exclusion of the people of the region.

"Our demand, as MLO, made to the government of Zimbabwe through the Office of The President of Zimbabwe was that Matabeleland be paid a compensation sum of US$100 billion for the multiple level damages suffered under successive Zimbabwe administrations since 18 April, 1980," said Siwela.

He added; "We urge all the people of Matabeleland to reject the pending apology without compensation from the government.

Mnangagwa recently indicated that he was prepared to issue an apology based on the recommendations of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Source - newszimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days