Tsikamutandas warned

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima has warned self-styled traditional healers, popularly known as tsikamutandas who have reportedly taken Silobela by storm, fleecing villagers of their livestock.

The tsikamutanda's have caused a stir in Silobela's Siyezi Village where they are reportedly fleecing villagers of their livestock after forcibly conducting rituals on their homesteads. In some instances, the self-styled prophets are said to be sexually abusing under-aged girls whom they are luring using money.

Minister Mavima said the traditional healers were operating illegally and should vacate the area or risk being arrested.

"We are in the process of engaging the police and other relevant authorities so that we get to the bottom of the matter. These are conmen who prey on unsuspecting villagers taking away cattle and money from them. They should be arrested and face the full wrath of the law," he said.

Minister Mavima said the traditional healers where rampant in Zvishavane and Silobela where they are reportedly making a killing and abusing under aged girls.

"What they are doing is against the law, we are going hard on them and anyone found on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law," he said.

Silobela legislator Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu said the traditional healers had given the villagers a torrid time.

"They are going round threatening villagers with unspecified action if they do not conform to their needs.

Source - the herald

