by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo meets today at the party's national headquarters for the 321st Ordinary Session. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting."The Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu is advising all Politburo members that there shall be a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today) October 4, 2018 at the party headquarters commencing at 9:00hours. All members shall be seated by 0845 hours," he said.The statement did not indicate the agenda of the meeting.