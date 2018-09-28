Latest News Editor's Choice


Politburo meets today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Politburo meets today at the party's national headquarters for the 321st Ordinary Session. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting.

"The Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu is advising all Politburo members that there shall be a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today) October 4, 2018 at the party headquarters commencing at 9:00hours. All members shall be seated by 0845 hours," he said.

The statement did not indicate the agenda of the meeting.

Source - the herald
Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days