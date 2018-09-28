Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zesa bosses arrested

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) chief executive officer, Engineer Joshua Chifamba, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri and his finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo were yesterday arrested in connection with over $35 million underhand dealings involving an Indian company PME.

ZETDC is a subsidiary of Zesa. PME was at the centre of the storm in 2014 over transformers it unprocedurally supplied to Zesa Holdings unit, Zent Enterprises. Zent lost millions of dollars in insurance and storage fees for more than $16 million worth of transformers received from the Indian firm without placing an order.

Fears were abound that there could have been connivance between officials from PME, Zesa Holdings and its subsidiaries for delivery of equipment not requested. Police confirmed the arrest of Chifamba, Chinembiri (53) and Dhliwayo (51) for contravening Sections 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. They are expected to appear in court today.

"The arrest is in connection with the two's criminal abuse of office in the awarding of a contract involving Zent (Pvt) Ltd and an Indian company called PME for the supply of transformers and other equipment worth $35 million," said police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"The equipment was meant for a project in Chiwaridzo (Bindura), Senga (Gweru), Aerodrome (Bindura) and Cowdray Park in Bulawayo."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the duo was also facing allegations of awarding an advertising contract to Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd without going to tender in 2016 and the subsequent payment of $20 000 to the company by ZETDC. "Further police investigations into the cases are currently underway," he said. Chifamba was arrested later in the day.

"I can confirm that Eng Josh Chifamba has been arrested. He is facing similar charges with Chinembiri and Dhliwayo," said Asst Comm Nyathi. Fruitful Communications is owned by former ZBC employee, Oscar Pambuka, and former Zanu-PF legislator, Psychology Maziwisa.

The pair is now on trial over the corruption scandal. They are being accused of unlawfully billing $12 000 to ZPC for no actual work done. It is, however, their defence that they indeed carried out projects for ZPC. The State alleges that Pambuka and Maziwisa misrepresented that President Mnangagwa authorised them to do public relations work for ZPC and went on to claim payments.

A ZBC bulletins manager, Mr Moses Charedzera, who has since given evidence in the trial told the court that the duo did not broadcast any radio or television project for ZPC. According to Charedzera, their records indicate that other projects which had nothing to do with ZPC, energy or Zim-Asset, were aired on the days in question.

Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge who advised ZPC to engage them has since been convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment over for criminal abuse of office. He is out on bail pending at the High Court against both conviction and the sentence. During his trial, ZPC employees absolved the Minister of any wrong doing confirming that Fruitful Communications Pvt Ltd indeed did work for their company.

In their defence, Pambuka and Maziwisa claimed that they were paid for the services they rendered to the power company and did not defraud anyone.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zesa, #Arrested, #Bosses

Comments

House decorating

Business properties to rent

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Kensington plot

House to buy

House to buy

Mining tools

Property to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

37 mins ago | 67 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

39 mins ago | 74 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

42 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

1 hr ago | 1144 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

1 hr ago | 6145 Views

Komichi trial in false start

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

1 hr ago | 2382 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3835 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

2 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Nust student kills self

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Musona's nightmare

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2287 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

14 hrs ago | 2699 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

14 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

14 hrs ago | 3510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days