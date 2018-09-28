Latest News Editor's Choice


Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mrs Tumisang Thabela as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education replacing Dr Sylvia Utete Masango, who has retired.

Mrs Thabela's appointment is with effect from November 1 to facilitate smooth handover /takeover.

The President also approved the retirement of commissioners Mr Stephen M Ngwenya, Mrs Clara S Nondo and Mrs Diana Guti from the Civil Service Commission. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the developments in a statement yesterday.

"Firstly, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet wishes to announce that His Excellency the President has in terms of section 202(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 as read with Section 340 (1) (e) and (f) of the same Constitution, approved the retirement of the following persons as members of the Civil Service Commission: Mr Stephen M Ngwenya, Mrs Clara S Nondo and Mrs Diana Guti.

''Secondly, The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet also wishes to announce that the Civil Service Commission, with the concurrence of His Excellency the President, has approved the retirement of Dr Sylvia J Utete-Masango as Permanent Secretary from the Public Service in terms of Section 17 (1) (a) of the Public Service Regulations 2000, as amended," he said.

"Thirdly, His Excellency the President has in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20) Act 2013, also appointed Mrs Tumisang Thabela as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education." Mrs Thabela is a seasoned educationist. She has a wealth of experience in the education field that spans over a period of 36 years.

Mrs Thabela started off as a teacher and rose through the ranks to Principal Director for the Curriculum Development and Technical Services Department. Her areas of expertise include curriculum implementation and innovation, educational assessment, management and development. She brings a wealth of experience in transformational education.

"The retirement of the Commissioners of the Civil Service Commission and the appointment of Mrs Tumisang Thabela are with effect from 1 November 2018. Dr Utete-Masango's retirement is on 30 November 2018 to allow for a smooth hand-over/take-over process.

''On behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the President and Cabinet, we wish to extend our most sincere appreciation and gratitude to the retired officers for their long service and contributions to the people and Government of Zimbabwe. Their individual and collective service was rendered with exceptional loyalty and unwavering dedication to duty. We wish them well in their retirement and will invite them to assist the people and the Government of Zimbabwe as and when called upon to do so," said Dr Sibanda.

Source - chronicle
