Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE mother of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his police officer father has gone into hiding saying she fears the cop could kill her as well.

Albert Nhenda (33), a Constable in the Echo Troop ZRP Support Unit stationed at Fairbridge Police Camp in Bulawayo, was arrested last Friday after allegedly making a false police report that his son, Makhosiwonke, fell on steps which are about 30 centimetres high at the entrance to his home in Mpopoma suburb.

The incident happened on Wednesday last week after Nhenda had allegedly sent Ms Ndlovu to the city centre to purchase clothes for their child since she had visited with one set of clothes. He also allegedly sent their landlady to buy some drinks at Total shops.

Ms Ndlovu's family believes it could have been a ploy to remove everyone around him so that he could strangle his son without witnesses. A postmortem done at the United Bulawayo Hospitals established that the cause of death was strangulation and asphyxia, not falling down the stairs. The Chronicle tracked down Ms Catherine Ndlovu, the mother of the child, after a relentless four day investigation. In an exclusive interview from her hideout, she said she had changed phone numbers and did not want Nhenda to find out where she was staying.

"I'm sure he killed my son because he has tried to kill him thrice before," Ms Ndlovu said.

"I got goose bumps last year when he called me and suggested we should kill our son. I was angry and he then laughed it off and claimed it was a joke".

Ms Ndlovu said the incident never left her mind and she even told her relatives about it.

"The second time he drove off the road when we were going to my rural home in Filabusi. He immediately suggested that we should take the boy to a doctor for a check up because he has small lungs. I refused because he was alright. Thinking back, I suspect he had arranged with a doctor to kill him," she said choking back sobs.

Ms Ndlovu said on the same day, Nhenda allegedly poisoned their son and the boy was admitted for four days at Filabusi District Hospital.

"It was touch and go and he survived by the grace of God. Deep in my heart I know he poisoned Makhosiwonke. I blame myself for not acting. Now he has killed him," she said before going quiet for about a minute as tears flowed freely down her cheeks.

Ms Ndlovu, who is in hiding, said she has been going to Western Commonage Court to attend Nhenda's court sessions with a group of relatives for protection. She said she was not called in to testify but on Monday she was surprised to hear he had been granted bail.

"We were told he has appeared in court four times. I suspect irregularities and hope Nhenda and his friends will not try to block justice," Ms Ndlovu said.

She said Nhenda impregnated her in 2016 and disappeared. "He only showed up when he wanted to kill our baby. I have cracked my head in vain to find his motive and have been forced to conclude he is plain evil. We have never asked for maintenance or money from him," she said her voice finally cracking.

Ms Ndlovu said she fears that Nhenda will steal Makhosiwonke's body and bury it without her consent since he has the boy's birth certificate. "He has not yet formally informed my family about the death of our child. Already he is planning his burial.

This is the highest level of disrespect and I pray that one day God punishes him for all the pain he has caused me and my family," she said. The Chronicle traced Ms Ndlovu's family at Thandanani Village in Filabusi on Tuesday and they said they suspected Nhenda had killed the boy.

Makhosiwonke's grandmother, who asked not to be named, said she was finding it difficult to come to terms with her grandson's death.

"I feel as if I am dreaming and I will wake up to be told otherwise. It was cruel of Nhenda to kill his own son in cold blood. Does he have a heart?" she asked.

"I had spoken to Makhosi on the phone at around 3PM and we joked and laughed as usual, proof that my grandson was okay. It was around 5 PM that I got the message that Makhosi was severely injured and needed urgent attention. I was shocked.

"I had a feeling that something fishy had happened as this was not the first time Nhenda has proven to be homicidal," said the elderly woman. The whole family said they are now living on the edge and the fear of not knowing what will happen next is straining them.

"If Nhenda can kill one of his own, his son on top of that, what will stop him from coming after us since we are exposing his evil doing. Right now we are all sleeping with one eye open; fearing that one of his cronies might attack us," said Makhosiwonke's grandfather.

"When he thought we would ask him for maintenance, he told us that we should raise $600 for DNA tests and that was disrespectful of him. We left him alone and took care of our daughter and grandson without claiming any damages". Another relative said he suspected Nhenda was married and killing his love child could be a way of saving his marriage.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Killer, #Cop, #Hiding

Comments

3pierce lshape couches

House for sale at selbrone park

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Mining tools

Houses for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Retail outlet let to let

Business properties to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

14 mins ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

32 mins ago | 1318 Views

Komichi trial in false start

32 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

33 mins ago | 644 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1490 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

1 hr ago | 1051 Views

Nust student kills self

1 hr ago | 537 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

1 hr ago | 311 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

1 hr ago | 228 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

1 hr ago | 33 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

1 hr ago | 21 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Musona's nightmare

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

1 hr ago | 161 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

1 hr ago | 117 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

10 hrs ago | 2206 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

13 hrs ago | 2585 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

13 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

13 hrs ago | 3437 Views

'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

13 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 3701 Views

ZACC probes Ndanga

14 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

14 hrs ago | 658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days