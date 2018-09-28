Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust student killed at beer drink

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A FIRST year Industrial Engineering student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo died after he was attacked by unknown assailants in Magwegwe suburb, police confirmed yesterday.

Tinashe Nemakonde (22) of New Lobengula suburb sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital after he was beaten up by the suspects during a beer drink at about 9PM on Tuesday. He died on Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during the attack. Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that a Nust student was attacked by unknown assailants in Magwegwe at around 9PM while he was having a drink with a friend. The deceased was found by a relative who rushed him to hospital where he died.''

Insp Ncube said police are investigating the case and any member of the public who may have information should report to the police. He urged members of the public to desist from going out late at night as they become exposed to robberies.

"Police are worried about murder cases that are reported especially in recent weeks. We appeal to members of the public to desist from night walking. When they want to go out for drinks or anything, they should go to nearby houses where it is safer than bushy areas,'' Insp Ncube said.

This is the second death within a week at Nust after another student allegedly committed suicide last week. Yesterday, reporters caught up with Nemakonde's family who were making funeral arrangements and they expressed deep sorrow over the loss. Family members said the student's death was a blow to the family because they had hopes of a bright future for him.

Nemakonde's father said his son was initially a conventional student (students who attend lectures during the day) but he switched to being a parallel student (students who attend lectures in the evening) so that he could get a job during the day to earn money to sustain him at school.

"The very first day he attended the evening classes is the day he was attacked,'' said Mr Nemakonde.

"I am in pain and l do not know how to explain my son's death. I never expected a sudden death because he was a healthy and happy looking young man. As a father, I noted great potential in him. He was intelligent and disciplined,'' he added while forcing back tears.

Mr Nemakonde said he last saw his son in August because he lives in the rural areas while his son stayed with his uncle in the city.

"I never had time to bid him farewell. I had entrusted my younger brother with this boy while l stayed with the rest of the family in our rural home. If l could have had time to hear his last words, then my soul could be at peace,'' he said, looking depressed with watery eyes.

Nemakonde's uncle, Mr Sengai Nemakonde, described him as a "quiet and disciplined young man who loved church and books.''

"I last saw him going to school. Around 10PM, l heard people knocking on my door saying your son has been attacked,'' he said.

Nust Information and Public Relations officer Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni said the institution was saddened by losing two students within a week. "We encourage students to prioritise their safety. They should consider walking in groups,'' she said.


Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days