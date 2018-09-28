Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DEFENCE and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday said no one was killed last November during Operation Restore Legacy which ushered in the new dispensation of President Mnangagwa.

The operation, led by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, was undertaken to contain a deteriorating political, economic and social environment as a result of a cabal led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe which sought to usurp executive authority from former President, Mr Robert Mugabe. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri was responding to a question by MDC Alliance Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala who wanted to know how many people were killed during the operation and how many were sent into exile.

"As far as we are concerned no one was killed during this operation," she said.

"Since the coming into power of the new dispensation, the new Government never sent anyone into exile. Those who are said to be in exile left during the operation and they left on their own accord. Zimbabwe's immigration laws allow anyone to move out of the country and be back, as long as they have their passports. We can't speak for people who skip borders and go into self imposed exile," she said.

"The Government never exiled anyone and those who are outside the country know better why they are in exile."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said some of the people who had left the country like former Vice President Phelekhezela Mphoko, former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi, had since returned home and were living freely.

"However, if anyone of those in self-imposed exile have criminal cases, they should come back and face their charges as required by law," she added. Members of the G40 cabal still outside the country include Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao.

Operation Restore Legacy was endorsed by the generality of Zimbabweans and the international community while the High Court ruled that the military's intervention was constitutional.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Mike Madiro said the Zimbabwe Republic Police was facing a critical shortage of vehicles to carry out their mandate. He said the force's current fleet was a seventh of its requirements.

"In terms of vehicles, the police need 7 000 units but currently have 1 000 only. There is a big shortage to cover the gap.

"The ministry has taken up the matter with the Ministry of Finance to allocate more resources when they are doing the national budget," he said.

Source - chronicle
