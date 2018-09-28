Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is coming up with appropriate interventions to address the recent wave of price increases which it says are largely unjustified.

This comes amid indications that the country's industry is on a recovery trajectory characterised by increased capacity utilisation and production.

Speaking during a tour of businesses in Norton, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the price hikes were speculative and unjustified.

"I have not received a brief on price increases and the magnitude but I know it is a culture that has been developing in the last few weeks, people just increase prices," said Minister Ndlovu.

"Largely, it is not justified but it is something that I will need proper briefing on before I can comprehensively comment on it. I have not heard of the increases as from the announcement of the Monetary and Fiscal policy pronouncements."

He said the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) to be launched soon would address industry concerns and help improve its competitiveness for the regional and global export market. Minister Ndlovu said policy interventions such as Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 and its successor Statutory Instrument 122 breathed life into industry.

"What we have seen here in Norton has left me with no doubt that indeed 2030, a middle class economy is possible. From what I have seen here companies have sacrificed through the hard times and indeed they have picked up production and capacity utilisation is increasing," he said.

"Surely anyone who doubts that a middle class economy by 2030 is possible, think again. We need to generate more forex therefore we cannot overemphasise the importance of export-led growth. As we are improving capacity utilisation, I wish to encourage our companies to explore the export market."

Minister Ndlovu said Government through the TSP wants to promote local production and Brand Zimbabwe. He said a study has been initiated to establish the impact of interventions such as SI64 and 122 with preliminary indications that they led to local industry increasing capacity.

"We have SI122 now, it replaced SI64 and as a Ministry we are conducting a comprehensive study to assess and analyse the impact of these interventions we have made," said Minister Ndlovu.

"Indications so far are that local industries have increased capacity remarkably. Just here at Dandy they have managed to increase their production three-fold. We cannot operate in isolation, we have to be realistic about that. We have to expect that there will be products from outside. So we need to focus on the competitiveness of our products."

He said Government would continue to protect local companies but within reasonable limits with emphasis being on how to improve their competitiveness for the regional and global market. The Minister toured Best Fruit Processors, Dandy Zimbabwe, engineering firm Hastt Zimbabwe, Wilson Furnitures and Central African Batteries, manufacturers of Lucas Batteries.

The tour was organised by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

"We all know Norton as an industrial hub and that is no longer the case. Whilst there are companies that are struggling, others are doing well and increasing production. Dandy is one of the beneficiaries of SI64 because chewing gum was now being imported when it is produced locally," he said.

Minister Ndlovu hailed Honourable Mliswa for organising the Norton Stakeholders Business Tour saying such initiatives should be replicated in other areas to operationalise devolution.

Mashonaland West Minister of State Mary Mliswa said industrial hubs in the province including Norton and Kadoma should be urgently resuscitated. The tour was also attended by Industry and Commerce deputy Minister Raj Modi, Special Economic Zones chairman Dr Gideon Gono, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Sifelani Jabangwe, the Norton Development Association and industrial players among others.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Prices, #Minister, #Hikes

Comments

House for sale at selbrone park

Mining tools

Big ,smart house forsale

Business properties to rent

Kensington plot

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

House decorating

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

19 mins ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

37 mins ago | 1750 Views

Komichi trial in false start

38 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

38 mins ago | 789 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1705 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

1 hr ago | 1172 Views

Nust student kills self

1 hr ago | 604 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

1 hr ago | 329 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

1 hr ago | 457 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

1 hr ago | 243 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

1 hr ago | 34 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

1 hr ago | 22 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Musona's nightmare

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

1 hr ago | 170 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

1 hr ago | 231 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2212 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

13 hrs ago | 2595 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

13 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

13 hrs ago | 3444 Views

'Govt must pay Matebeleland $100 billion compensation'

13 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Rigging the economy proves harder for Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 3715 Views

ZACC probes Ndanga

14 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter in anti-poaching film

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days