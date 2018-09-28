Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A NETONE shop supervisor in Gweru has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the mobile network provider of over $90 000 from airtime sales.

Appearing before Gweru magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing several counts of fraud was Cynthia Mapeza (35), of Southview, Gweru. Mapeza was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to today for plea recording.

The court heard Mapeza is employed by NetOne as a supervisor at Gweru shop and her duties among others include overseeing the daily receipting of stock, invoicing of stock and balancing of stock.

The court heard that between August 4 and August 29, Mapeza allegedly unlawfully took stock (airtime) from the complainant worth $91 552 and converted it to her own use.

To cover up for the offence, the court heard that Mapeza allegedly raised bank transfer confirmations, receipts and invoices purporting that the money for the airtime which she had allegedly taken was credited into the complainant's bank account.

Following a tip off, investigations were made resulting in NetOne recovering copies of banking confirmations from Mapeza, which purported that stock worth $91 552 was credited into its account while in actual fact it was not. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Mapeza.

Total value stolen is $91 552 and nothing was recovered. Ms Gracious Rongai appeared for the State.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Mapeza, #Fraud, #Arrested

Comments

