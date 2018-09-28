Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICTORIA Falls mayor, Somvelo Dhlamini and councillors yesterday joined hands with residents to spruce up the resort town's environs in an effort to curb the outbreak of communicable diseases.About 40 residents and five councillors gathered yesterday morning at KoBusi bus terminus for the clean-up, which concluded at Chinotimba Old Bar.The volunteers also cleared storm drains ahead of the rainy season."We believe the clean-up will help prevent a cholera outbreak. We are also taking a leaf from MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa who embarked on a clean-up campaign in Harare recently. Moreso, Victoria Falls for the past few years has been given accolades for cleanliness; we want to continue carrying that flag and ensuring residents reside in clean surroundings," Dhlamini said.The cholera outbreak, whose epicentre is Harare has claimed 49 lives, and left over 10 000 hospitalised.He said Victoria Falls is one of the fastest growing resort towns, so residents should to take it upon themselves to maintain international standards."Tourists visit our town and the first impression is that of environment and health so it is our duty to maintain and attract visitors and ensure they won't worry about their health," Dhlamini said.Deputy mayor Patricia Mwale and councillors Joseph Dzangai, Netsai Shoko and Lungile Nyoni also took part in the campaign.