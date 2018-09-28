Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE driver of the InterCape bus which claimed nine Zimbabwean lives, George Themba (41) was again denied bail when he appeared for the second time before a Polokwane magistrate.He faces nine counts of culpable homicide for causing the deaths of the nine people, including a toddler, and another charge of negligent driving.According to a South African Police Service update, Themba's case was postponed to October 9 to allow for further investigations.In the early hours of September 21, Themba was driving a bus carrying 60 passengers from Harare to Johannesburg when the bus veered off the road and rolled over, killing the nine identified as baby Anenyasha Choga (one-year-six months), her mother Asichile Lewawanya (38) Memory Masara (22), Tafadzwa Nyatsine (22), Nokuthula Tiny Maarah (22), Tanaka Nhundu (22), Peter Sithole (48) Joyce Chapingidza (58) and Alois Tapiwa Chani (18).The deceased's remains were repatriated to Zimbabwe last week.Themba attempted to flee the neighbouring country, but was caught by police hiding in the trailer of another bus.