Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Ndiraya speaks out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TONDERAI Ndiraya has disclosed that he was relieved of his duties as Ngezi Platinum Stars coach because the team was not performing to the club management's expectations.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side announced in a statement Tuesday they had parted ways with Ndiraya following a mutual agreement, but did not give reasons.

The decision which appears to have been arrived at emotionally took many by surprise, considering that the team is fighting for honours in a two-horse race against log leaders FC Platinum.

"The club felt the team was not performing according to their expectations so we sat down and agreed to go separate ways. They said their objective was to win the championship and even after my departure, the objective remains the same. So we agreed to separate," Ndiraya said.

Reports had also linked Ndiraya with a return to his boyhood club, Dynamos, as replacement for Lloyd Mutasa, who was sacked last week following a spate of dreadful results that left the team in danger of relegation.

However, Ndiraya dismissed the reports as mere speculation.

"That is just speculation. This happened only yesterday and so far I have not been approached by any team," Ndiraya said.

Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum have been changing leadership at the top, having literally reduced the championship to a two-horse race.

Two weeks back, Ndiraya had reduced the gap between his side and FC Platinum to just two points, but fell further behind by five points after a midweek round of matches last week that saw them crash to basement side, Bulawayo City, which proved the final straw for the former Dynamos coach.

He has been replaced by his assistant Clifton Kadurira.

Before Ndiraya arrived, Kadurira was in charge of the team, but was relegated to the post of assistant coach after a poor run of form.

Second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars have lost seven matches this term, and with 15 points still to play for, Ndiraya was hoping to win his matches while waiting to capitalise on any stumble by log leaders, FC Platinum.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House decorating

Business properties to rent

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Kensington plot

House to buy

House to buy

Mining tools

Property to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

36 mins ago | 67 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

39 mins ago | 73 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

41 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

1 hr ago | 1135 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

1 hr ago | 6101 Views

Komichi trial in false start

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

1 hr ago | 2363 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

2 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Nust student kills self

2 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 712 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Musona's nightmare

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 974 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2286 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

14 hrs ago | 2697 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

14 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

14 hrs ago | 3510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days