'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BEITBRIDGE man offered a stranded woman a job as a maid but allegedly raped her over six days, a Beitbridge court heard recently.

Lonias Shoko, 44, of Makavhani Village near Lutumba Growth Point, allegedly locked his victim, whose name has been withheld to protect her identity, in his bedroom from September 18 to 23, with just a bucket to use for ablution.

He allegedly told the woman that she was now his wife and proposed to acquire a birth certificate for her young child in his name. He eventually released her after six days and threatened to kill her if she divulged the rape and imprisonment.

But she told her story to a relative who reported the matter to the police, leading to Shoko's arrest.

He appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Nyatsine who granted him bail after his lawyer, Jabulani Mzinyathi submitted that his client had been over detained.

Shoko will be summoned to appear in court when police complete their investigations.

Source - newsday
