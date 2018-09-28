Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S pension industry is plagued by persistent and growing contribution arrears, a sign that companies and individuals are struggling to maintain life and income cover, weighed down by a harsh economic environment.

Contribution arrears grew to $ 636,36 million as at 30 June, 2018 from $618,88 million as at March 31 2018, about 14,51% of the industry's asset base, posing serious liquidity risk according to the Insurance and Pension Commission (Ipec) half-year report on the period to June 30, 2018.

The report revealed that five pension funds accounted for about 89,14% of the total contribution arrears for the sector at $447,94 million.

Stand alone pension funds reported the highest contributions arrears at $502,53 million, about 78,97% of the industry's total contribution arrears.

Self-administered pension funds also reported that arrears had increased by 2,91% to $87,08 million, as at 30 June 2018 from $84,60 reported as at 31 March 2018.

"It is of concern that the arrears are on an upward trend. The high level of contribution arrears reduces the level of investible assets for funds and heightens the liquidity risk in industry. The commission continues to be attentive to developments on the matter. The contribution arrears have caused liquidity challenges for the affected pension funds. The liquidity challenges were further increased by rental arrears totalling $44,10 million for stand-alone funds as at 30 June 2018," in the report Ipec said.

"The contribution arrears were mainly concentrated in five pension funds, that contributed $447,94 million, equivalent to 89,14% of the total contribution arrears for the sector. It is also of concern that $450,50 million, attributable to 89,65% of the contribution arrears for stand alone pension funds as at 30 June 2018 were aged more than 180 days."

The pensions industry had an asset base of $4,38 billion as at June 30 2018, reflecting a 5,29% increase from the $4,16 billion reported as at 31 March 2018.

The growth in the asset base was mainly a result of an increase in the value of quoted equities to $1,60 billion as at 30 June 2018 from $1,38 billion as at March 31 2018.

The total assets translated to an industry average capital accumulation per member of $7 487 as at June 30 2018.

The average capital accumulation per member was 5,73% higher than the $7,081 per member reported as at March 31 2018. The increase in the average capital accumulation was mainly due to the increase in total assets.

Prescribed assets amounted to $323,13 million as at June 30 2018 from $306,93 million reported as at March 31 2018, about 7.37% of total assets. This ratio was below the minimum regulatory requirement of 10%.

"The commission noted, however, that self-administered pension funds were compliant with the 10% regulatory threshold. Stand-alone and insured pension funds are encouraged to comply with the regulatory requirements,"

The industry's total liabilities totalled $4,61 billion as at 30 June 2018, indicating a deficit of $221,46 million. The deficit was mainly a result of defined benefit liabilities which were not being supported by the requisite investment returns and sponsoring employer funding.

The industry reported unclaimed benefit liabilities totalling $28,73 million as at June 30 2018.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

House to buy

Restaurant for sale

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

Mining tools

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

35 mins ago | 67 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

38 mins ago | 67 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

40 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

1 hr ago | 1116 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

1 hr ago | 5999 Views

Komichi trial in false start

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

1 hr ago | 2320 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

2 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Nust student kills self

2 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Musona's nightmare

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 963 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2282 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

14 hrs ago | 2693 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

14 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

14 hrs ago | 3508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days