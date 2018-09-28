Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE Zimbabwean business executives and entrepreneurs have been nominated for the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), established to honour business excellence among business leaders from around the continent.

The nominees are Collen Tapfumaneyi, the chief executive officer of Escrow Group; Divine Ndhlukula, the founder and managing director of Securico Security Services and Natalie Jabangwe, the CEO of EcoCash.

The awards ceremony is held annually by the AABLA in partnership with African television network CNBC Africa.

The Zimbabwean trio was announced as finalists for the southern region at a gala dinner held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 20.

The AABLA grand finale to crown the All Africa winners in the particular categories will be held at an exclusive gala dinner next month.

"Considering the history and prestige of the awards, as well as the quality of previous winners, I was both shocked and excited at the same time to have been recognized at such a grand stage. Representing my country on such a platform made me feel proud to be Zimbabwean," Tapfumaneyi said in emailed responses to NewsDay last Friday.

"There is no better feeling than to realise your effort and toil is recognised. The recognition is motivating, not only to me personally, but my team at the Escrow Group whose hardwork and commitment has culminated in this award."

Tapfumaneyi is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year award, Jabangwe has been nominated for the Young Business Leader of the Year while Ndhlukula is vying for the Businesswoman of the Year.

Tapfumaneyi was behind the creation of the country's first mobile trading platform C-Trade allowing for direct trading from investors, and in 2016 helped create Zimbabwe's second securities exchange, the Financial Securities Exchange (Private) Limited (FINSEC).

Ndhlukula is recognised for growing Securico into one of the leading security services providers in Zimbabwe, which has operated for the past 18 years. She was appointed the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president in June last year, becoming the second woman in the history of the business association to be appointed to that position.

"It is an honour to be recognised, obviously, among Africa's top business people and in particular for Zimbabweans to compete in a competition where we are competing with South Africans, Kenyans and other peoples whose economies are pretty much stable," Ndhlukula said.

"I think it is really an extraordinary achievement for Zimbabwean companies, in particular, the three (Escrow Group, Securico Security Services and EcoCash) which is about to be its own company. It is also a huge achievement for us to be recognised when our economy is not that stable."

Jabangwe, on the other hand, has attracted attention for her sterling achievements in growing EcoCash into the largest mobile money platform in the country with a market share of about 97%.

At the end of the first quarter of the year, Ecocash had hit 4 847 014 active mobile money subscribers.

Econet Zimbabwe, the EcoCash holding company, announced last week that it would be unbundling EcoCash from the group and list it on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange as a standalone company.

Jabangwe was not available to comment on her achievements at the time of going to print.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Houses for sale

House for sale at selbrone park

Residential house forsale

Mining tools

House to buy

Restaurant for sale

Retail outlets to let

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

36 mins ago | 67 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

39 mins ago | 72 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

1 hr ago | 1129 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

1 hr ago | 6061 Views

Komichi trial in false start

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

1 hr ago | 2343 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

2 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Nust student kills self

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Musona's nightmare

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Politburo meets today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

11 hrs ago | 2284 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

13 hrs ago | 1066 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

14 hrs ago | 2696 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

14 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

14 hrs ago | 3509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days