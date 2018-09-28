Nust student kills self

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SECOND-YEAR finance student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Atumisoe Makhurane, who was found hanging in his hostel room at the institution on Saturday was buried on Tuesday in Matanamombe, Gwanda.Nust spokesperson Lindiwe Nyoni said the university was saddened by the loss of one of their family members."The institution is saddened by the loss of one of our family members and we are grieving with the family of the deceased. He is being buried today (Tuesday) in Gwanda and Nust has sent members of staff and students to pay their last respects to the student," she said.Nyoni said the matter was still under investigation."We have not received any information so far from the police as the incident is still under investigation," she said.Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson, Inspector, Abedinico Ncube said the investigations were still in progress."The investigations are still in progress and we do not have something tangible so far," he said.Makhurane's body was found decomposing after security noticed an unusual amount of flies on the curtains, windows and a foul smell emanating from his room.Reports say the hostel warden had assumed the smell was from a blocked sewer pipe.