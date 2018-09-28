Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

News / National

by newzimbabwe.com

A HARARE man has appeared in court over a Twitter post seen as insulting Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) boss, Justice Priscilla Chigumba.Night Tawona Shadaya, 25, was arrested on allegations of creating a fake Chigumba Twitter account and then posting the offending remarks.He was hauled before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa Wednesday facing criminal insult charges.The socialite however, distanced himself from the Twitter account, saying he only retweeted the post from it after mistakenly assuming it was genuine."My defence is that it was simply a mistake and I issued an apology even on Star FM," Shadaya told court Wednesday."I was tipsy, and I simply retweeted the post. After I realised the mistake I undid the post. I undid the post the following morning when I regained my sober senses.He added; "I don't know who owns that account or its origin and all I can ask for is mercy."What I did was not intentional; even when I heard about the charges I am facing, I apologised on all social media platforms and even warned others against making the same mistake."Shadaya is alleged to set up the bogus Chigumba account and then tweeted that, "I can't wait for the election fiasco to come to an end."I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break."He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.