Komichi trial in false start

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago
MDC vice president Morgen Komichi's trial failed to start Wednesday after he was served state papers late.

Prosecuting, Michael Reza sought postponement of the case to a later date so that Komichi could go through the papers and prepare his defence.

The State however, complained that Komichi did not pick his papers on time despite having been alerted.

Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura then postponed the case to October 18 for trial.

Komichi is charged with contravening the Electoral Act and disorderly conduct after he invaded the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) results centre during announcement of the July 31 poll outcome.

Source - newzimbabwe
