Government confirms setting up ports authority

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The government has confirmed the setting up of a National Ports Authority in Zimbabwe. The authority will have the mandate of managing infrastructure issues at the country's ports of entry.Director of Road Operations in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Kudzanayi Chinyanga said the government has long mooted the idea of a National Ports Authority, adding that the authority will play a key role in taking care of infrastructure issues on all ports of entry.Other countries in the region and across the globe have such port authorities.With infrastructure playing a key role in service delivery to the movement of both goods and people, the National Ports Authority has been seen as a very crucial entity.