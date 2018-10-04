Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Satanist causes stir at church service

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A CHURCH service was temporarily brought to a halt after a man charged at a prophet.

In fear of the man Bongani Moyo, some church members fled in different directions as if they had seen a ghost.

Prophet Emmanuel Mutumwa better known as Madzibaba Mutumwa pointed at Moyo in typical Nigerian movie style and he collapsed.

Moyo then had a hysterical seizure and started to confess that he was a satanist sent to disrupt the service.

"I was sent to cause confusion at this church and ultimately destroy it. I have been successful in my mission of destroying other churches,"he said.

Moyo revealed that he was ranked number three in satanism rankings in Zimbabwe. He didn't say who else was in that so-called ranking.

"There are two people who are above me and I'm number three," he said.

A snake is said to have come out of his bag at that instance. He said it was part of his tools to cause mayhem.

"We cause accidents and when we attend to accident scenes this snake sucks blood that we give to our members, particularly businesspeople who want to boost their success in business," Moyo claimed.

Madzibaba Mutumwa burnt the snake and the satchel and vowed to turn his attacker around.

"He must not be afraid of death because we have delivered him from the satanism. He is now protected by the blood of Jesus," he said.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

29 mins ago | 124 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

32 mins ago | 17 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

41 mins ago | 16 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

1 hr ago | 406 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

1 hr ago | 838 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

1 hr ago | 145 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

2 hrs ago | 999 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

2 hrs ago | 1106 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

3 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matemadanda reacts angrily to Chamisa attack

4 hrs ago | 940 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days