Woman cries rape after falling pregnant

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo woman told police she became pregnant after her visually impaired roommate sneaked into her blankets at night and pulled down her underwear before he allegedly forced himself on her.The woman, from Burombo Flats claimed after the sexual assault by her visually impaired neighbour Zakaria Makove she subsequently fell pregnant.For the offence which was reportedly committed sometime in July this year Makove (44), is now facing a charge of rape.Allegations are that on the day in question and at around 8pm, Makove sneaked into his victim's blankets where he reportedly found her already dosing off.It is reported that while in the blankets, Makove discovered that the victim was only putting on a bra and panty and exploited the opportunity when he forcibly removed her underwear.After pulling down the victim's underwear, Makove allegedly had sex with her once but without her consent.It is alleged that when the victim realised that she was now pregnant as a result of the forced encounter she went and filed for a rape charge with the police, leading to Makove's arrest.For the offence Makove was hauled before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya charged with rape. He was, however, not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 11 October on free bail.As part of bail conditions Makove was ordered to reside at his given address and report to Mzilikazi Police Station on the last Friday of every month. He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses.