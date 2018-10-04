Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Injiva chucks wife out of house over infidelity

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THERE'S nothing worse than the feeling that your partner is cheating on you!

An injiva, apparently convinced that his wife was cheating on him during his absence, allegedly punished her by chucking her out of their matrimonial house.

Nyamayawo Josse carried out the shameful act on his wife Elidah Hadzisa Josse after he suspected she was bed-hopping with other men.

Shockingly and as revenge against Nyamayawo, one of Elidah's alleged lovers, a cross-border transporter operator popularly known as omalayitsha Munyaradzi Kanhukamwe threatened to kill him (Nyamayawo) for allegedly exposing his wife's alleged adulterous liaisons.

This emerged when Elidah sued her husband for abusing her.

And in a counter-suit, Nyamayawo also sued his wife's alleged lover Kanhukamwe for threatening to kill him.

In the initial lawsuit, Elidah complained that her husband locked her outside the house while shouting at her saying she should go and stay with her boyfriends.

"I am legally married to Nyamayawo Josse who works in South Africa and the marriage is still subsisting. Our marriage is blessed with three children and all of them are now adults. On 8 September this year when he visited us he started accusing me of having extra-marital affairs.

"On 11 September he locked me outside the house while shouting at me saying I should go and stay with my boyfriends. He is always verbally abusing me and has threatened to kill me in front of the police. He also threatened to sell our matrimonial house saying it's a way of fixing me for cheating on him.

"Since he is denying me access to our matrimonial house, I am currently staying at a neighbour's house. My life is in danger as a result of his abusive behaviour," complained Elidah.

In response, Nyamayawo however, exposed his wife as a cheat.

"I suspected nothing until the day I came back from South Africa. What happened is that there is a guy who came to my place and met my wife outside the house. After greeting each other I overheard my wife saying, 'please leave quickly, he is around'. That led me to suspect that my wife is cheating on me and the person whom she was talking to was her lover," said Nyamayawo.

In his tit-for-tat lawsuit, Nyamayawo claimed he was now living on borrowed time after his wife's alleged lover, Kanhukamwe threatened him with death.

"I know Munyaradzi Kanhukamwe as a cross-border transporter operator whom my wife introduced me to sometime ago. On 15 July this year he came to my house and we travelled together back to South Africa since I wanted him to ferry some of my goods.

"After packing them into his car, he left me inside before he went back to my house and spent about two hours together with my wife. This led me to suspect that the two were having an affair. The following day when I was in South Africa I reprimanded him over his behaviour.

"Despite that reprimand Kanhukamwe later came back to Zimbabwe and took my wife to South Africa without my knowledge. On 9 September he phoned me while threatening to beat me to death if I told people about his affair with my wife. My life is now in danger as a result of his threats and I want him barred from talking to me, my wife and visiting my house," said Nyamayawo.

Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who separately presided over the two applications initially ordered Nyamayawo not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse his wife and not to chase her outside their matrimonial house.

He further ordered Kanhukamwe who absconded not to threaten Nyamayawo and communicate with him in any way.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Injiva, #Wife, #Adultery

Comments

Big ,smart house forsale

3pierce lshape couches

Matabeleland properties

Farms & plots to let

Land to buy along airport road

Restaurant for sale

Bulawayo houses forsale

Bulawayo town houses


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

54 mins ago | 382 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days