Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chiwenga hospitalised

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is apparently admitted at a private hospital in Harare - where he is being treated for a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment the Daily News reported.

This comes as sources also said yesterday that affable Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister, Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo, was still battling in hospital — after undergoing an emergency surgery for a kidney-related ailment two weeks ago.

Multiple sources said Chiwenga, who led the military intervention which toppled long-serving former president Robert Mugabe from power last November, was admitted at a top private hospital in the capital, after he is said to have fallen ill on Monday.

"The VP is in hospital … but we do not know yet what he is suffering from ... but you see, we are human beings and we all fall ill. We are actually going to see him today (last night)," one of the highly-placed sources told the Daily News.

In April, Chiwenga was also rushed to hospital after he suffered a dramatic fall at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare — forcing him to cancel his politburo attendance on the day.

The 61-year-old tripped and fell, badly hurting his hand just after arriving for the party gathering, whose agenda included election preparations, mobilisation of voters, party regalia and the threat of defections ahead of the July 30 general elections.

Meanwhile, sources also told the Daily News last night that SB Moyo was still admitted at a local private hospital, where he had surgery last month.

"SB Moyo is still in hospital and it is not known when he will be discharged, as he is still battling the problem which led to his admission and subsequent surgery," one of the sources said.

The retired lieutenant general became an instant celebrity when he announced live on State television last November's military intervention which led to the popular ouster from power of Mugabe.

This saw the affable and articulate former senior military officer earning the monicker "General Bae" among his admirers.

Moyo's indisposition forced him to miss last month's crucial United Nations General Assembly meeting in the United States, where Zimbabwe was represented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo announced on live television on November 15 last year the military's intervention in the governance of the country.

The curtain later fell on Mugabe on November 21, when the nonagenarian resigned from his office moments after Parliament had started damaging proceedings to impeach him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Chiwenga, #Hospital,

Comments

Bulawayo town houses

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Houses to buy

Bulawayo airport properties

Retail outlets to let

Business properties

Lupane properties

Bulawayo houses forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

51 mins ago | 340 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

54 mins ago | 38 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

1 hr ago | 678 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 940 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days