Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Man convicted over 'Chigumba tweet'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government yesterday fired warning shots against social media abuse when a Harare magistrate convicted a local man on criminal insult charge for retweeting a message besmirching the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba in the aftermath of the hotly-contested July 30 elections.

Night Tawona Shadaya, 25, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday on allegations of breaching section 95 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

Sentencing is expected today.

Shadaya told the court that he was intoxicated when he committed the offence and pleaded for Mugwagwa's lenience.

"I didn't mean to cause harm, I was tipsy when I retweeted the message and only realised the following day the mistake I did.

"I immediately took down the tweet to correct my mistake. I even apologised on all social media platforms and also on a local radio station in an interview,' he told the court.

The 25-year-old had argued that he was not in his right senses when he committed the offence, and that it was not intentional.

He pleaded for the court's lenience saying he was not employed and lived off his mother.

Mugwagwa inquired how much alcohol Shadaya had taken which made him "lose" his senses.

Shadaya said he had taken three quarts of black label larger.

"So, you mean that you took only three quarts of black label and lost your senses?" questioned Mugwagwa.

"lt's usually two," answered Shadaya.

The bogus tweet which was circulated by Shadaya purported to be from Chigumba's account read: "I can't wait for the election fiasco to come to an end. I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break."

Shadaya popularly known for Whatsapp memes got arrested following a report to the police by Chigumba who said she did not own a twitter account.

On July 30, millions of Zimbabweans cast their votes to elect a new president and Parliament but the national harmonised elections were marred by allegations of ballot cheating which led to a heavily contested outcome by the opposition.

Chigumba was subjected to social media abuse and harassment by people who accused Zec of bias towards Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the run up to the July 30 vote.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Mining compressors

3pierce lshape couches

Farms & plots to let

Retail outlets to let

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Bulawayo stands for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

53 mins ago | 374 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

57 mins ago | 41 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

2 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 666 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days