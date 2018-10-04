Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Harare lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange has renounced agency in a case in which he was appearing for former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Mr Samukange, who is Zanu-PF legislator for Mudzi South constituency, cited conflict of interest in a letter deposited at the Harare Magistrates' Courts yesterday.

In an interview last night, Mr Samukange said the decision follows concerns raised by youths in his constituency. He said the youths registered their concern over his decision to act for Kasukuwere when Zanu-PF is fighting corruption.

"When this occurred I made self-introspection and heeded the appeal by the party youths in my constituency to avoid being conflicted," said Mr Samukange.

"I have since communicated to Kasukuwere my decision to withdraw my services." Mr Samukange said Kasukuwere had since accepted his decision.

Last month, Mr Samukange infuriated the Zanu-PF Youth League when he offered legal services to Kasukuwere who is accused of corruption. The youths questioned the legislator's political standing.

They found everything wrong with Mr Samukange over alleged endeavours to throw spanners in the work of the party thrust to combat corruption. Kasukuwere is facing criminal abuse of office charges and is out on $3 000 bail.

Three of the charges relate to land allocations made to Mrs Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, while he was Local Government minister and a fourth one arose from alleged tender violations in granting investment firm, Brainworks, a tender to perform brokerage services to the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Mining tools

Mahatshula 4 bedroomed in roof level for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

Business properties

Bulawayo houses forsale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

53 mins ago | 366 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1064 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 945 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days