Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zesa boss granted bail

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZESA Holdings chief executive Joshua Chifamba and two top executives yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate charged with criminal abuse of office after allegedly engaging in corrupt deals with an Indian Company, PME, for the supply of transformers.

The deals are reportedly worth $35 million. Chifamba (59) was charged along with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) managing director Julian Chinembiri (53) and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo (51).

They were represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu and were not asked to plead to two counts of criminal abuse of office when they appeared before Chief magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe.

They were remanded to October 19 on $3 000 bail each, coupled with stringent conditions. The State did not oppose bail. Other bail conditions include residing at their given addresses, to report every Monday and Friday at the Commercial Crimes Division at Harare Central Police Station.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the Clerk of Court and title deeds worth $250 000 each, as well as not to not interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

The prosecutor, Mr Michael Reza, told the court that sometime in March 2012, ZETDC and ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) (Pvt) Ltd entered into a two-year business transaction with an India-based company, PME Power Solutions, for the design, supply of equipment, engineering and supervision for the commissioning of substations at Chiwaridzo in Bindura, Senga in Gweru, Aerodrome and Cowdry Park in Bulawayo, without going to tender.

It is alleged that on August 2012, the three connived and caused the transfer of an advance payment of $35 000 000 from Afrex Bank into PME China Trust Commercial Bank in New Delhi for the design, supply of equipment, engineering and supervision of the alleged projects. The advance payment was allegedly made without a performance guarantee thereby exposing the State to the loss of $35 000 000.

The payment allegedly comprised of $28 177 575 for the project and other distribution materials while the difference was for PME services.

The court also heard that after the payment of $35 000 000, Chinembiri allegedly barred the engineering department from proceeding to PME to conduct a factory assessment test before delivery of consignment. Mr Reza further alleged that as of February 2013, PME had only supplied equipment valued at $6 056 440. Despite their receipt of full payment for the project, PME had allegedly supplied material worth $16 341 428 as of February 2016.

It is also the State's contention that to date no further equipment was received from PME thereby exposing ZEDTC to the loss of the difference of $11 836 146,80.

"Instead of following up on the delivery, on 21 November, 2017, the accused convened an executive management board of directors meeting, which resolved to set off $7 856 047 purportedly against an outstanding debt owed to PME by ZENT," said Mr Reza.

On the second count, the court heard that in November 2014, the trio connived and hand-picked Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd for advertising services without going to tender leading to the payment of $3 750 in December 2014.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zesa, #Bail, #Court

Comments

Mining tools

Mahatshula 4 bedroomed in roof level for sale

Big ,smart house forsale

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

Business properties

Bulawayo houses forsale

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

53 mins ago | 362 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 832 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 959 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days