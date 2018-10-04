Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF National People's Conference will be held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province in December, the party's secretary for information Simon Khaya Moyo has said.Khaya Moyo made the announcement after the party's Politburo meeting held yesterday. The 17th National People's Conference was supposed to be held last year but was suspended to pave way for an Extraordinary Congress that was held in Harare last December.Almost all Politburo members attended yesterday's session including President Mnangagwa's two deputies and Zanu-PF Second Secretaries and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.The private media yesterday carried deliberate misleading reports claiming that VP Chiwenga was unwell leading to speculation on social media that he failed to attend the Politburo meeting."The Politburo has also resolved that 17th National People's Conference will be held at Esigodini in Matabeleland South province and will take place in December 2018," he said."This had been postponed because of the Extraordinary Congress which was held some time back. Now we have to have this conference in line with the dictates of the party constitution."Opening the 321st ordinary session of the Politburo, Khaya Moyo said the party's First Secretary and President Mnangagwa briefed the meeting on his maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.He said the Politburo congratulated President Mnangagwa on his successful tour of the UN which positioned Zimbabwe among the community of global nations."The President briefed the Politburo on his visit to the United Nations in New York and he did of course address the Assembly and his speech was well received by the delegates and the nation here at large," said Khaya Moyo."He met of course several leaders from other states including the chairman of the African Union Paul Kagame and several others from different parts of the world. It is quite clear that in his interaction he indeed put Zimbabwe on the map and stressed on several occasions that Zimbabwe was open for business and efforts for re-engagement was quite clearly dealt with various other leaders from Europe and the Americas."It is possible that after all these interactions the world is seeing us differently particularly the western world and we hope that the Americas themselves were taking note of these developments in the country and remove sanctions imposed on us under the name of Zidera. Politburo welcomes the President's briefing and congratulated him on such a successful visit."