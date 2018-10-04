Latest News Editor's Choice


Cold spell to continue

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE cold spell being experienced in most parts of the country is a result of dropping of temperatures in South Africa and may prevail until tomorrow, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

Most parts of the country yesterday experienced cold weather that is not common in October, which is usually associated with extremely hot temperatures.

Most people were yesterday caught off guard as they woke up to chilly and windy conditions. In a statement the MSD said the cold weather was caused by wetness affecting South Africa.

"The atmosphere is becoming relatively moist across much of the country, with a slight fall in pressures over the south east coast of South Africa drying much of the southern areas which experienced rather windy, cloudy and cold conditions for the greater part of the day," said MSD.

The department said Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South and Mashonaland West are today and tomorrow expected to experience sunny to hot conditions.Harare, Masvingo, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces are expected to continue being affected by the cold breeze.

"Partly cloudy conditions expected due to remnant moisture while being warm to hot, it should be slightly cooler than of late during the day, though morning and evening will be in the mild category," read the statement.


Source - chronicle
