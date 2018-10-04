Latest News Editor's Choice


Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TESTS in preparation for operation(s) for a 10- year-old from Tsholotsho who has both female and male sexual organs have kicked off. Well-wishers donated towards an initial $2 500 quote for an operation to get rid of one of the organs. However, specialists have recommended more tests that have pushed the quote up. Depending on the results, more tests may be necessary.

The child also needs money for accommodation, food and transport with her grandmother while she shuttles between Bulawayo and Harare for the tests and operation(s). She will also require money for prescribed medicines during and after the procedure. The child, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, is suffering from a rare condition called "ambiguous genitalia" — also described as hermaphroditism. The condition, the child's grandmother told The Chronicle, is affecting the youngster emotionally and physically.

Mr Frank Buyanga, the founder of the African Medallion Group based in South Africa donated $2 000.

He said: "Our driving purpose as the African Medallion Group is to bring wealth to the people. It was part of our mandate that we came across this particular scenario of the child and we felt moved to add value to that child's life. "I hope the operation goes well and look forward on my next visit to Bulawayo to meet this kid who has been dealt a bad hand in life, especially for one so young."

Scores of other donors have contributed a total of $480. Following an article that was published in The Chronicle, the reporter, Whinsley Masara, also took the initiative to, through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, appeal for more funds from her friends and colleagues. The Department of Rehabilitation at Tsholotsho District Hospital and the Tsholotsho Social Welfare Department discovered the child was suffering from the rare disorder in 2011 and have since tried to assist.

The head of department at the rehabilitation centre, Mr Francis Mpala, said when they discovered the condition, they referred the child to a gynaecologist and a paediatrician at Mpilo Central Hospital who confirmed the child was suffering from ambiguous genitalia. "A team of specialists from Harare Hospitals looked at the child this morning and have since booked her for a first surgery on October 22 in Harare.

"A number of tests still need to be run with challenges of some doctors and pathologists demanding United States dollars as form of payment," said Mr Mpala.

Mr Martin Makonese, a radiographer at Royal Arcade in Bulawayo, has done free ultra sound scans for the child.

"The child lives with a grandmother in a very poor background and suffers from malnutrition. The child was once treated in 2011 at Mpilo Central Hospital where they realised an operation was required to correct the ambiguous genitalia condition. She has constantly been reviewed at Tsholotsho District Hospital," said Mr Mpala.

"This is a rare condition but the doctors confirmed that surgery could be performed locally." The child's widowed grandmother said the youngster was born with the condition. She said the child did not seem to mind about her condition but "now that she's growing up, it's tormenting her and a solution has to be found."

"This is a weird situation in society and as much as the child may not have been affected in the past years, the situation has changed. Friends and schoolmates are not aware of the condition but teachers are. This is affecting the child's health because right now pubic hair is growing and I shave it every now and then. My fear is more complications will arise and torment the child," the grandmother said. The mother left for South Africa and her whereabouts are not known while the father is also not known. Well-wishers can contact Whinsley Masara on 0776 263 533 or Mr Mpala on 0776 450 919.

