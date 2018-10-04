Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 79-YEAR-OLD old Epworth woman appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday facing charges of removing beacons demarcating the boundaries of residential stands installed by the Local Board.

Martha Jenje, who pleaded not guilty to contravening a section of Land Survey Act, and is being jointly charged with her son Simbarashe (39), appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them to October 24 on free bail.

The complainant in the matter, Godfrey Mharapira, is a neighbour.

On July 5 this year, Epworth Local Board personnel went to the complainant's house and installed beacons demarcating the boundaries of the residential stands.

The State alleges on the next day, Simbarashe proceeded to Mharapira's house and removed the beacons which had been put in place by the local council. Simbarashe was subsequently arrested and cautioned by the police before being discharged.

It is alleged on July 16 Jenje and Simbarashe proceeded to Mharapira's house again and refilled the demarcations markings. On discovering this, Mharapira proceeded to the police to report the offence, resulting in the arrest of the two.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

Source - newsday
More on: #Arrested, #Woman, #Pegs

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days