Ex-councillors in court over stands

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOUR former Norton councillors and officials appeared in court yesterday facing charges of corruptly allocating themselves residential stands.

Councillors Munyeveri Muchaneta (56), Eager Vupenyu Takawira (50), Precious Mufahore (32) and Blessing Mutyambizi (49), a former housing director, appeared before Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe, who remanded them on $200 bail each.

The State alleges that on April 1, 2014, Mutyambizi connived with Muchaneta, Mufahore and Takawira to corruptly allocate themselves residential stands given to council by Galloway Projects as payment to settle rates arrears.

Muchaneta and his accomplices allegedly sold five residential stands to councillors at 40% discount, prejudicing Norton Town Council of $28 000. The councillors had previously benefited from a similar council facility.

Michael Reza appeared for the State.

Source - newsday
More on: #Norton, #Court, #Stands

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days