Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE mayor Morgan Ncube has requested that government officials should desist from being partisan during official State programmes where political parties that successfully contested in elections should be recognised.

Ncube said government officials represented all Zimbabweans regardless of their political affiliation.

"We cannot have a government function where Zanu-PF officials are given recognition during salutations. We have government officials who represent all Zimbabweans and they alone should take charge of government functions," he said.

He was reacting to the World Habitat Day commemorations in Beitbridge where Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Rabelani Choeni sat at the top table among civil servants, the mayor and parliamentarians.

"What was he doing there? Who is he at a government function? He lost the senatorial seat to (Tambudzani) Mohadi and during government functions he belongs to the crowds, unless all other provincial chairpersons of different political parties are invited," Ncube said.

Choeni even had his name added by hand on the protocol lists and government speakers addressed him.

"We must accept that time for politics is behind us and let's genuinely work for people. In my mayoral acceptance speech, I pledged to work for everyone and in my eye at the moment here is no Zanu-PF or MDC Alliance but a people of Beitbridge together," Ncube said.

He said he would approach the district administrator's office to raise his concerns.

The MDC Alliance routed Zanu-PF in the Beitbridge Municipal elections to form an entire opposition council in the border town.

Choeni, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, has in the past been accused of hijacking government programmes.

In 2016, he caused the removal of journalists from a meeting where a representative of a group of about 100 doctors was to announce their coming to the border town to provide free medical service.

Only a handful of the doctors later came and the rest abandoned the trip after learning that Choeni was misleading the people to believe his party had organised the free medical service.

Choeni also attacked villagers in Beitbridge West for attending a rally addressed by Joice Mujuru during a function to celebrate a rural electrification programme at Swereki Secondary School.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Flats for sale

Retail outlet let to let

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Farms & plots to let

Business properties

Residential house forsale

Retail outlets to let

Mining compressors


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

40 mins ago | 225 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

43 mins ago | 24 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

52 mins ago | 28 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

1 hr ago | 543 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

1 hr ago | 942 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

4 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

4 hrs ago | 648 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

4 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Protect personal data breaches

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Churches push for Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Hermaphrodite kid's op procedures start

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chief Sigola in court for assault

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Cement sector has excess capacity'

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cold spell to continue

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Esigodini

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man 'stabs, stones' 'witch' aunt to death

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt cracks whip on gold milling centres

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Justice Malaba calls for modernisation of Zimbabwe judiciary

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Jabulani Sibanda, Didymus Mutasa re-admitted into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zesa boss granted bail

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Kasukuwere dumped by top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa claims that 'World warming up to Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Matemadanda reacts angrily to Chamisa attack

4 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days