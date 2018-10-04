Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man gets 20 years for murder

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A ZVISHAVANE man was on Wednesday sentenced to 20 years in jail by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese for killing a woman during a foiled robbery.

Wellington Maphosa (27) of Gwanya village in Zvishavane fatally stabbed Varaidzo Sibanda with a knife for hanging on to a handbag he was trying to snatch.

Justice Makonese convicted Maphosa of murder with constructive intent before sentencing him to 20 years.

On October 26, 2016 in the morning Maphosa arrived at Kisten Mhonga's homestead at Kufa village under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane pretending to be looking for stray cattle.

When he was told that no cattle had been seen in the area, he left the homestead and headed towards Zvishavane.

Maphosa came across Sibanda in a bushy area near her village and demanded her handbag but she resisted. He stabbed her and ran away when she started screaming.

The neighbours rendered first aid to Sibanda before they ferried her to Zvishavane District Hospital where she was immediately transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital, but died on the way.

Source - newsday
More on: #Man, #Jail, #Murdre

Comments

