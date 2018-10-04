Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED fraudster in Bulawayo, Hillary Mhindurwa, who is allegedly involved in unlawful land deals amounting to $11 517 was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest after he defaulted on appearing in court for trial.Mhindurwa, represented by a lawyer Bruce Masamvu, was recently granted $150 bail and did not show up yesterday before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya.This prompted the State to apply for a warrant of arrest which was duly issued before the magistrate remanded the matter to October 18.The court was told that on May 17 2017 while at the Centenary Building in Bulawayo, Mhindurwa misrepresented to Matenga George that he was the owner of stand number 341 Emganwini West and he was selling it.He allegedly received $1 992 for the stand from Matenga.On the same day he also allegedly misrepresented to Tongai Tawanda Nyandoro that he was the owner of stand number 336 Emganwini West in Bulawayo, indicating that he was selling it.He allegedly received $2 525 from Nyandoro towards the purchase of the stand when the stand was not his.The State further alleged that on the same day, Mhindurwa misrepresented to Artwell Ndlovu that he owned stand number 278 Emganwini West, Bulawayo and was selling it. He then received $3 500 for the stand from Ndlovu yet he knew that the property did not belong to him.On the last count, the accused person is alleged to have misrepresented to Fortwel Ndlovu that he owned stand number 188 Emganwini West in Bulawayo and he was selling it.He then received $3 500 towards the purchase of the stand yet the stand did not belong to him.The victims of his fraud discovered that they had been defrauded after they discovered that the stands in question did not belong to Mhindurwa, but belonged to different people.They made a report to the police leading to Mhindurwa's arrest. The total money defrauded from the land seekers amounted to $11 517 and was not recovered.