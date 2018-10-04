Battle over NSSA erupts

News / National

by Staff reporter

A bitter fight for the control of the cash-rich National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has erupted after it merged this week that the Ministry of Finance, through the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec), wants the over US$1 billion state-run pension fund under its ambit with labour unions threatening to take legal action to stop the plan, businessdigest reported.Official sources told businessdigest this week that the Ministry of Labour called business and labour representatives to an emergency meeting on Monday this week to tell them of plans by the Finance ministry to take over the running of Nssa through Ipec.The meeting was attended by, among others, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo and a representative of the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU).