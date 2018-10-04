Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

by Sithabile Mafu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is reported to be retiring all senior police officers who have reached the mandatory retirement age of 50.

In a letter sent to the affected officers, commissioner-general Godwin Matanga said.

"Retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Terms of Section 22(3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10. According to the Police Act Chapter 11:10, the retirement age is 50 and once a police officer reaches that age, they have to renew their contract at the discretion of the bosses".

This letter serves to advise you of your retirement from the ZRP in terms of section 22 subsection (3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10…The Commissioner General of police avails himself this opportunity to sincerely thank you for having diligently served the organisation and the people of Zimbabwe.
 
The retirement age of members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was recently increased to 70.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #ZRP, #Cops, #Retirement

Comments

