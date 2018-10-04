Latest News Editor's Choice


TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TelOne has launched a new video-on-demand video entertainment platform called DEOD, offering videos, music, concert tickets, and sports betting.

The services include streaming services like Naspers' Showmax currently run by MultiChoice, as well as Netflix.

There are no extra data costs for subscribers who are already subscribed to the TelOne Broadband.

