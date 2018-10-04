Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Company held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 July 2018 at which meeting members unanimously resolved to approve the change of name of the Company from Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Limited to First Capital Bank Limited.



Subsequently, the Registrar of Companies approved and registered the new name of the Company. The new name of the Company shall be effective from 8 October 2018 on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Following the change of name, the abbreviated name of the Company shall be FCAZW.

advertisement



Shareholders are advised that it shall not be mandatory to change share certificates, however, shareholders who intend to change their share certificates should contact Corpserv Transfer Secretaries, 2nd Floor ZB Centre, Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare.



By the order of the Board



Violet Mutandwa



Company Secretary



5 October 2018

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe, which was acquired by Malawian banking group First Merchant Bank Capital Holdings, is notifying the public that they will be undergoing a name change effective from next Monday (8 October).According to a statement, Barclays Bank Zimbabwe members unanimously approved the change of name of the Company from Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe Limited to First Capital Bank Limited.Barclays Bank Plc completed the sale of its majority shareholding in Barclays Bank Zimbabwe to First Merchant Bank Capital Holdings at the end of May 2017 as part of its plans to exit African markets.Below is the press statement they released on the matter: