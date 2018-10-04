Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube in soup over controversial tax, back down

by Staf reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, whose controversial Intermediated Money Transfer Tax of two cents per dollar tax has caused palpable anger among long suffering Zimbabweans and business - jumped the gun in announcing the new measures which had not yet been approved by President Emmerson Mangagwa.

Meanwhile, Ncube has said that the tax was necessary although there will be exemptions and a cap on high value transactions.
 
Speaking at the launch of the Transitional Stabilisation Plan this morning, Ncube said Treasury would cap the payment of the tax at the higher end while there will be exemptions on certain sectors but overall, the tax was necessary as it enables Government to plug the gap on its widening budget deficit, which perpetuated uncontrolled domestic borrowing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Tv set on sale

Van on sale

Warehouse for sale in bulawayo belmont industrial area

Houses to buy

For sale is range rover

Solar batteries on sale

Mining tools

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

30 mins ago | 121 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

32 mins ago | 36 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

33 mins ago | 67 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

35 mins ago | 85 Views

Prophet at odds with congregant's hubby

37 mins ago | 63 Views

FC Platinum register Prince Dube

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Mangwana is a round peg in a round hole

44 mins ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils his Transitional Stabilisation Programme

48 mins ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Mugabe duties, caps 1,583 graduands at CUT

49 mins ago | 90 Views

TelOne to launch Africa's first fully converged on-demand entertainment service

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga vomits in Cabinet

2 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe changes name to First Capital Bank

6 hrs ago | 4166 Views

TelOne launches Video on demand entertainment service

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Bond notes vs US Dollar simple explanation in isiNdebele

7 hrs ago | 4035 Views

African governments urged to integrate statistics and geospatial information for sustainable development

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Chigumba tweet case verdict today'

8 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Rooting out corruption one arrest at a time

8 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Chief Justice Malaba to officially open High Court rooms in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

Finance Minister cannot change Act Of Parlimanet via ministerial statement

8 hrs ago | 3129 Views

ZRP retires cops who have reached 50

8 hrs ago | 3075 Views

340 boreholes operational in the month of September in Byo

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

BCC deals with 542 burst water pipes out of 1015 reported

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Who cursed our Economy?

8 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of critical drugs

9 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Battle over NSSA erupts

9 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Truworths wades into devaluation debate

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Billions earmarked for Zimbabwe oil project

9 hrs ago | 2171 Views

NSSA pardons defaulting employers

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Declare hyenas state of disaster'

10 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Ariel blow for Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Money Laundering Bill to stem externalisation

10 hrs ago | 1287 Views

'Preserve culture to enhance local tourism'

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Senators demand cholera vaccines at Parliament

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Fraudster issued with warrant of arrest

10 hrs ago | 818 Views

Man gets 20 years for murder

10 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zanu-PF chair ruffles feathers at top table

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Forex shortage hits essential drugs supply

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

Teachers demand pay hike

10 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover's house ablaze

10 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Vandalism puts struggling NRZ off track

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Protect personal data breaches

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ex-councillors in court over stands

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman arrested for removing council demarcation pegs

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Mthuli Ncube's monetary measures could stabilise currency, but drive inflation

10 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Panicky Zimbabweans resort to hoarding

10 hrs ago | 740 Views

Minister defends police brutality on vendors

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa worried by raw exports

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Zimra can raise over $8bn on increased tax compliance'

10 hrs ago | 276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days